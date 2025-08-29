Ethiopia: Bogota, Addis Push for Deeper Diplomacy Ties

After a five-decade pause, Colombia has reopened its embassy in Addis Ababa, marking a significant step toward strengthening its diplomatic ties with Ethiopia.

The ceremony, held last Wednesday in the presence of senior government officials from both nations, celebrated the re-inauguration of diplomatic relations.

Colombia first opened its embassy in the Ethiopian capital in 1967 but closed it in 1974. Despite the physical absence, diplomatic ties between the two countries have remained solid since as far back as 1949.

This reopening reflects a commitment to cooperation on various levels, including the economy--particularly trade--culture, and sustainable development between the two nations. The move is expected to heighten bilateral relations, opening up new opportunities to strengthen partnerships and foster mutual growth for both countries.

At the reopening ceremony, Colombian Vice President Francia Márquez stated that the re-inauguration of the Colombian Embassy in Ethiopia paves the way for the Latin American country to bolster ties and reconnect with Africa.

Francia Márquez emphasized that the reopening of the embassy is a crucial step toward reestablishing connections with Africa. This initiative aims to enhance collaboration on key issues such as peacebuilding, cultural exchange, trade, and knowledge sharing, while reinforcing Colombia's position as an observer in the African Union.

"As a woman of African descent, this act transcends mere diplomacy; it represents justice for ancestors who endured slavery more than 400 years ago. Today, a granddaughter returns in freedom to reunite us with our heritage. Here in Ethiopia, the cradle of humanity, we continue to strive for peace, justice, and security in a world increasingly under threat. We bear the responsibility to protect our shared home," she stated.

The reopening of this diplomatic mission aims to establish Colombia as a strategic ally in Africa, broadening avenues for political, economic, educational, and cultural collaboration. Ethiopia, as a regional leader and host of the African Union, serves as a vital hub for coordination with Latin America and the Caribbean, the Vice President highlighted.

She noted that forging these ties presents opportunities to address inequalities and advance rights for both Colombians and Africans. Consequently, the commitment is to collaborate in a spirit of solidarity on sustainable rural development, higher education, cultural exchange, and the promotion of trade and investment.

Recent developments underscore this reconnection's potential: Colombian exports to Ethiopia surged from USD 224 million in 2022 to USD 2.3 billion in 2024, illustrating the growing dynamism and opportunities for economic partnerships and diversified investments.

In this regard, the embassy's reopening in Addis Ababa aims to serve as a catalyst for growth, providing entrepreneurs, academics, and communities with a platform to develop impactful joint projects, she mentioned.

The Vice President remarked that the global tariff crises present a chance to unify as a region and create new opportunities for the populace. In this context, she affirmed Colombia's commitment, in its capacity as pro tempore president of the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC), to strengthen ties with the African Union and enhance collaboration within the Global South.

During her working visit to Ethiopia, which marked the Colombian government's inaugural trip to Africa, Francia Márquez Mina engaged with President Taye Atske Selassie and Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed (PhD) to outline a collaborative agenda and discuss Colombia's role as a strategic ally in the South-South Cooperation Forum.

The Vice President reiterated the commitment to enhancing bilateral relations, acknowledging their common historical context while focusing on future opportunities in trade and cultural exchange, with a particular emphasis on fostering connections between Colombia and Africa. She highlighted the need to improve mobility between the two nations.

One specific goal is to finalize an Air Services Agreement, which will be supported by collaboration between the United Nations Economic Commission for Africa (UNECA) and the Ethiopian Aviation University. Additionally, efforts are underway to establish a memorandum for academic cooperation that will facilitate mobility for students and faculty, as well as the execution of joint projects.

After the embassy's reopening, Foreign Minister Gedion Timothewos (PhD) expressed Ethiopia's appreciation of Colombia's dedication to strengthening diplomatic ties with Ethiopia and the broader African continent. "I was honored to participate in the inauguration of the Colombian Embassy in Ethiopia. We commend Vice President Francia Márquez's commitment to enhancing the relationship between our two nations," he shared on X social media.

The Colombian delegation, led by the Vice President and including representatives from various ministries and state institutions, along with a group of national business leaders, also made strides toward establishing a visa exemption agreement. They discussed cooperation in the coffee sector, focusing on technical exchanges that prioritize gender equity and support for rural youth.

Both Ethiopia and Colombia are recognized globally for their high-quality coffee production. This partnership aims not only to strengthen agricultural value chains and innovation processes but also to empower rural women and enhance agricultural extension with a focus on gender and sustainability.

Consequently, this agreement holds significant economic, social, and cultural implications, positioning it as a potential model for South-South cooperation in the agricultural domain.

The shared experience of being vibrant, culturally rich nations with deep historical roots provides a unique bond. These exchanges are vital for building trust and understanding, which are essential for successful business relationships.

Furthermore, Colombia not only strengthens its diplomatic ties with Ethiopia but also reaffirms its commitment to renewing its partnership with Africa. The Chairperson of the African Union Commission (AUC), Mahmoud Ali Youssouf, received Francia Elena Márquez Mina, Vice President of Colombia, at the AU Headquarters in Addis Ababa.

The two sides held extensive discussions on strengthening African Union-Colombia relations, according to an African Union social media update. Most importantly, the high-level bilateral meeting focused on enhancing relations between the African Union and Colombia, with a strong emphasis on reparative justice, South-South cooperation, and empowering individuals of African descent.

During the bilateral meeting, AUC Chairperson Youssouf pointed to the recent opening of the Colombian Embassy in Ethiopia and commended Colombia's initiative to host the High-Level Conference on South-South Cooperation and Reparations for African and Afro-descendant Peoples, in accordance with the continental call for reparations.

Specific focus was placed on Colombia hosting one of the largest Afro-descendant populations outside of Africa and therefore being a natural and essential partner in solidifying diaspora relations.

The meeting discussed the establishment of a formal cooperation mechanism to deepen political, cultural, and socio-economic relations. The leaders reaffirmed their commitment to pushing the global reparations agenda, in line with AU Assembly decisions, with the African diaspora as key stakeholders.

They also renewed South-South solidarity as an impetus for sustainable development, discussing concrete cooperation in economic empowerment of Afro-descendant communities; cultural exchanges for strengthening historical and spiritual connections; youth and women's empowerment through education, innovation, and entrepreneurship; and science, technology, and climate resilience building.

The encounter provided an opportunity to exchange views on advancing collaboration on political, economic, and cultural fronts, with particular focus on the Global South's shared priorities. Both sides emphasized the necessity of advancing through solidarity, multilateralism, and cooperation to address challenges and tap into new opportunities.

The African Union and Colombia reaffirmed their commitment to bringing their partnership to the next stage, a major historic step toward repairing the past and building a future of dignity, justice, and shared prosperity for African and Afro-descendant peoples.

As they move forward, this deepening bond promises to be a model for how a long-standing diplomatic friendship can be elevated into a robust and transformative business partnership, benefiting their citizens and shaping a more interconnected world.

BY FIKADU BELAY

THE ETHIOPIAN HERALD FRIDAY 29 AUGUST 2025