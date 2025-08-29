Ethiopia and South Sudan - Shared History, Shared Future

editorial

This week, a high-level Ethiopian delegation led by Finance Minister Ahmed Shide, accompanied by Ambassador Girma Biru, Special Advisor on Economic Affairs to the Prime Minister carried an important message from Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed to President Salva Kiir Mayardit of South Sudan. The message, as delivered to Juba, was clear and forward-looking: Ethiopia and South Sudan must work harder to strengthen their historic relations and maximize the mutual benefits for the peoples of the two nations.

The significance of this visit lies not only in the reaffirmation of long-standing friendship but also in the concrete steps both sides are taking toward deepening cooperation in key sectors. In an era when regional integration has become a necessity rather than a choice, Ethiopia and South Sudan are uniquely positioned to demonstrate how shared history, geography and aspirations can be translated into tangible economic and social progress.

Ethiopia and South Sudan share a relationship rooted in history, common struggles, and mutual solidarity. Ethiopia stood firmly with the people of South Sudan during their long and difficult journey toward independence. Today, with South Sudan a sovereign nation, the challenge is no longer survival, but sustainable development. The visit of the Ethiopian delegation represents a renewed commitment to transforming solidarity into strategic partnership.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed's message emphasized this point: friendship must now be matched with action. Both nations have an obligation to seize the opportunities before them--whether in trade, connectivity, or social exchange--and convert them into long-term benefits for their citizens.

Ethiopia's experience in expanding road networks, aviation and telecommunication through institutions such as Ethiopian Airlines and Ethio Telecom positions it as a reliable partner for South Sudan. In turn, South Sudan's rich resources and emerging markets provide immense potential for reciprocal investment and trade. Together, these sectors can form the backbone of a stronger, interconnected economy in the Horn of Africa.

The discussions also touched on energy cooperation, financial integration and banking systems. These areas are essential for modern state-building and economic resilience. Linking power grids, harmonizing financial institutions, and strengthening air transport connections will not only benefit Ethiopia and South Sudan but also create a framework for broader regional cooperation.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ethiopia South Sudan By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Ethiopian Airlines already serves as a lifeline carrier across Africa, and stronger aviation ties with South Sudan could further integrate the two economies while providing greater opportunities for cultural and business exchange. Likewise, enhancing telecommunications through Ethio Telecom and related partnerships promises to modernize connectivity in South Sudan, enabling digital transformation and access to global markets.

President Salva Kiir's warm reception of Prime Minister Abiy's message, alongside the constructive engagement of South Sudan's leadership, sends a strong signal of commitment. Both countries recognize that their destinies are intertwined. Regional peace, stability, and prosperity depend on collective responsibility. By aligning economic cooperation with political trust, Ethiopia and South Sudan are laying the groundwork for a future that benefits not just governments but ordinary citizens.

The Ethiopia-South Sudan partnership is not without challenges. Infrastructure projects require resources, coordination, and consistent follow-up. Political and security dynamics in the region also demand careful navigation. Yet, the determination expressed in Juba this week is an encouraging sign that both governments are ready to meet these challenges with vision and unity.

The Ethiopian Herald welcomes this renewed commitment to cooperation. Ethiopia's message is not just to South Sudan but to the region at large: integration, partnership, and shared growth are the only pathways forward. By turning words into action, Ethiopia and South Sudan can together become a model of bilateral friendship that delivers real progress for their peoples.