North Africa: Egypt Prioritizes Administrative Efficiency of Public Posts

Egypt's Minister of Local Development and acting Environment Minister Manal Awad on Thursday 28/8/2025 held talks with the Head of the Central Agency for Organization and Administration (CAOA) Hatem Nabil to review ongoing cooperation.

Discussions focused on reforming administrative, organizational, and functional structures within the ministries, their affiliated bodies, and local governorates.

The meeting also addressed capacity-building programs, technical support, and job description updates aimed at aligning with government priorities and enhancing efficiency at both local and environmental levels.

The talks further covered the agency's efforts through its electronic assessment and competitions center in conducting tests for candidates applying to leadership positions in the two ministries.

The review included updates on restructuring needs in areas such as environment, climate change, and waste management to meet evolving work requirements.