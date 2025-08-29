North Africa: Egypt Prioritizes Administrative Efficiency of Public Posts

28 August 2025
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)
By Amwal Al Ghad

Egypt's Minister of Local Development and acting Environment Minister Manal Awad on Thursday 28/8/2025 held talks with the Head of the Central Agency for Organization and Administration (CAOA) Hatem Nabil to review ongoing cooperation.

Discussions focused on reforming administrative, organizational, and functional structures within the ministries, their affiliated bodies, and local governorates.

The meeting also addressed capacity-building programs, technical support, and job description updates aimed at aligning with government priorities and enhancing efficiency at both local and environmental levels.

The talks further covered the agency's efforts through its electronic assessment and competitions center in conducting tests for candidates applying to leadership positions in the two ministries.

The review included updates on restructuring needs in areas such as environment, climate change, and waste management to meet evolving work requirements.

Read the original article on Egypt Online.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Egypt State Information Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.