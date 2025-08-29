Egypt, South Africa Discuss Joint Water Cooperation On Sidelines of World Water Week

Egypt's Minister of Water Resources and Irrigation, Hani Sewilam, met on Thursday 28/8/2025 in Stockholm with South Africa's Minister of Water and Sanitation, Bheki Magudina, on the sidelines of World Water Week.

Sewilam congratulated South Africa and the African Union Commission on the successful organization of the recent "Africa Investment Program Summit" in Johannesburg, which he said strengthened Africa's unified voice on water financing. He also welcomed the "Cape Town Declaration" as a comprehensive roadmap to mobilize water investments and close Africa's $30 billion annual financing gap.

The talks reviewed next steps for implementing the declaration and advancing its commitments at major international platforms, including the Africa Investment Summit, the African Climate Summit, the G20 Leaders' Summit, and the African Union Summit. Sewilam stressed Egypt's commitment to close coordination with South Africa in preparation for the 2026 UN Water Conference, to ensure Africa presents a unified vision on water challenges and financing.

The two ministers also followed up on the implementation of the memorandum of understanding signed in April 2024 on water resources management. They discussed progress made by the joint working group established to oversee its execution.

Sewilam reaffirmed Egypt's keenness to strengthen bilateral cooperation with South Africa under the MoU, particularly in areas related to water resource development and management.

Ministry of Water Resources and Irrigation