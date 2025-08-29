Egypt Holds Final Day of Senate Runoff Voting in Five Governorates

28 August 2025
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Polls opened at 9 a.m. on Thursday, 28/8/2025 in five Egyptian governorates for the second and final day of the Senate runoff election, held under full judicial supervision.

Ten candidates are competing for five remaining seats in Gharbia, Ismailia, Beni Suef, Luxor, and New Valley. A total of 1,367 polling stations are operating across the provinces.

Judicial heads of polling committees inspected ballot boxes and security seals in the presence of candidate representatives and security forces before voting began.

The vote is scheduled to close at 9 p.m., followed by on-site counting and the announcement of detailed results at each station.

