Ghana: Dzata Cement Warns Customers Against Fake Products

Dzata Cement Limited has cautioned customers to be on the lookout for fake cement products being sold in its branded bags.

In a statement, the company said it had reviewed a video circulating online and confirmed that the cement shown was not genuine Dzata Cement.

It explained that fraudsters had tampered with its packaging by opening original Dzata bags, replacing the contents with inferior cement, and resealing them for resale.

The company stressed that the problem was not with its product quality but rather with criminal tampering.

It added that every bag produced at its factory undergoes strict quality checks before reaching the market.

Dzata Cement noted that counterfeiting and bag tampering have been long-standing challenges in the cement industry.

However, it said swift action had been taken with the help of law enforcement, leading to the arrest of some suspects, with investigations still ongoing.

The company advised customers to buy only from authorized distributors and retailers.

It also encouraged the public to report any suspicious or tampered bags to its hotline on +233 24 194 1846.

Dzata Cement thanked its customers for their trust and assured them of its commitment to producing high-quality cement made in Ghana while working with industry players to fight fraud.

By: Jacob Aggrey