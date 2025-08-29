Botswana\'s Top 100 CEOs Unveiled

The Progressive Institute has launched Botswana's inaugural Top 100 CEOs initiative, setting a precedent in recognising visionary executive leaders in the country.

Progressive Institute CEO, Mmoloki Mmolotsi,said the initiative is aimed at profiling Botswana'soutstandingChief Executive Officers who have advanced the country's economic and social progress, building robust leadershipculture to change Botswana's business trajectory.

The recognition of CEOs as drivers of growth and nationaldevelopment, he saidunderscores their role in fostering innovation, leading their companies to success and making positive contributions to the economy.