South Africa: Nearly 11,000 South African Children Die From Hunger a Year, a 'Preventable Crime'

28 August 2025
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
By Lerato Mutsila

Every day in South Africa, the equivalent of a classroom full of children dies from hunger, activist Mark Heywood told The Gathering 2025.

Every day in South Africa, the equivalent of a classroom full of children dies from hunger, activist Mark Heywood told The Gathering 2025.

Every day in South Africa, an average of 30 children die from starvation and extreme malnutrition - nearly 11,000 deaths a year, deaths that could have been prevented if the children had had reliable and sustainable access to food.

This is what Mark Heywood, activist, former Maverick Citizen editor and founder of the Justice and Activism Hub (JAH), told a packed Cape Town International Convention Centre during The Gathering 2025, Daily Maverick's flagship annual event, on Thursday, 28 August.

In his presentation - The Cost of an Empty Stomach - Heywood highlighted the depths of South Africa's hunger crisis, from the failure to turn the Constitution into a living document to the government's failure to adequately tackle the crisis, and retailers' massive profits on food while children die from malnutrition.

"[These children] die in a country which has this much-vaunted, brilliant Constitution, something that I have resorted to and turned back to time and time again in my activism, a Constitution that says everyone in South Africa has the right to sufficient food and water, and...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.