Tanzania: My Treason Trial Is a Death Sentence for Tanzania's Democracy

28 August 2025
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
By Tundu Lissu

Treason is punishable by death. The government seeks nothing less than to execute not only a man, but an idea: the idea that Tanzanians deserve free and fair elections, accountable leaders and a state governed by law, not by presidential whim.

Listen to this article 10 min Listen to this article 10 min On 9 April 2025, I was arrested in Mbinga, in Tanzania's deep south, and hauled overnight more than 1,000km to Dar es Salaam. By dawn, I was arraigned on the gravest charge in our law: treason, an offence punishable by death.

For 131 days and counting, I have sat in a maximum-security cell on death row at Ukonga Central Prison, accused not of violence, but of words spoken in public - words demanding democratic reform.

This is not merely my trial. It is a trial of Tanzania's democracy itself.

I was born in Mahambe village in 1967, the seventh of 10 children of a peasant family. From the dusty plains of Singida, I rose to become a lawyer, legislator, and the leader of Chama cha Demokrasia na Maendeleo (Chadema), Tanzania's largest opposition party. Along the way, I survived assassination attempts, endured dozens of arrests and stood trial repeatedly for crimes I did not commit.

My career has been a running battle with those who wield power in Dar es Salaam and Dodoma. I have exposed the killings of artisanal miners at Bulyanhulu. I have fought for Maasai herders...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.