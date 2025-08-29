South Africa: Nelson Mandela Bay Man Disputes Public Protector's Findings Following Violent Boundary Wall Quarrel

Nearly four years after a not-so-neighbourly boundary wall spat left one man stabbed and two brothers convicted, the fight isn't over -- it's now back with the Public Protector.

When a neighbours' dispute over a boundary wall turned violent in 2021, a Gqeberha man landed in hospital with multiple stab wounds, and two brothers found themselves before court, where they were convicted of attempted murder.

At the same time as the criminal matter, municipal officials were roped in to conduct a thorough investigation of the land dispute, and the Public Protector's office was even involved to seek a resolution. But nearly four years down the line, Mzwandile Damane said the matter was still unresolved, and lodged an appeal against the findings of the Public Protector's report.

While he is still not on speaking terms with the neighbour who almost claimed his life, Damane and Vuyani Gcakazi find themselves on the same side for once - both wanting to see the land dispute resolved and the matter put behind them.

Conflict boils over

The saga dates back to 2009, when Damane inherited his father's home in Mzilikazi Street, Kwazakele and suspected that the neighbours had moved the boundary fence to encroach...