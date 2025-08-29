Southern Africa: Uganda Offers 28,000 Free Tickets for 'Losers Match' At Namboole

Football fans will watch the African Nations Championship third-place playoff between Sudan and Senegal at no cost, after the Local Organising Committee (LOC) announced it had purchased all 28,000 tickets for free distribution.

The decision, unveiled on Thursday, August 28, 2025 by DDennis Mugimba, the LOC Communications and Signage Sub-Committee Chairperson, means there will be no tickets on sale for Saturday's playoff at Mandela National Stadium, Namboole.

"With this arrangement, the LOC has purchased all tickets available for sale for tomorrow's 3rd/4th Place Playoff Match Day. As a result, there will not be any tickets available for sale to the public," Mugimba said.

Fans can secure the free tickets through CAF's official website using the promo code CHAN3RD, with each person entitled to a maximum of three. The tickets, which are clearly marked "NOT FOR SALE," will retain all normal security features and will be verified at the stadium gates.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

The move comes after what the LOC described as "exemplary participation by football fans" throughout the tournament. Uganda, co-hosting the competition for the first time under the Pamoja banner alongside Kenya and Tanzania, saw record fan turnout for Uganda Cranes' matches.

Tickets for Cranes games sold out every time, with the lowest attendance recorded at 32,020.

Uganda's own journey ended in the quarterfinals, where the Cranes were knocked out by Senegal.

Still, the country's hosting efforts have been widely praised, with LOC chair and First Lady Janet Museveni thanking supporters:

"Thank you to all football fans that have made our homeland proud during this historic experience of our hosting CHAN-2024 for the very first time. You have made the experience both memorable and a successful one at that."

Tomorrow's playoff will not only feature a clash between Sudan and Senegal but also entertainment from Uganda's leading performers, including Jose Chameleone, John Blaq, Elijah Kitaka, and Vinka.

The music show will begin at 5:00 p.m., one hour before the 6:00 p.m. kickoff, and continue after Caf's official medal ceremony.