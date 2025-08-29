Uganda: Next Radio Proudly Shines As the Stanbic Black Pirates Unveil New Jersey

28 August 2025
Nile Post (Kampala)
By Martha Ayedo

The Stanbic Black Pirates today unveiled their fresh new jerseys at a vibrant launch party held at Shisa Nyama Village, and Next Radio was right there -- not just as Uganda's home of Big Hits, but as a proud partner.

The new kit, headlined by Stanbic Bank, once again features the Next Radio logo prominently, a powerful reminder of our continued partnership with one of Uganda's strongest rugby sides. Just as it was on last season's jersey, our logo remains a symbol of consistency, energy, and our shared commitment to fuelling the game with an unmatched vibe.

From 5 PM to 8 PM, the Pirates family, rugby fans, and partners gathered for an evening of cocktails, live music, and electric vibes. Catch the Pirates this Friday at the Rujumba Rugby 7s at Kings Park, Bweyogerere

As partners, Next Radio's presence at the launch reinforced the role in celebrating local sport and lifestyle, standing shoulder to shoulder with the Pirates as they gear up for another thrilling season. The blend of sport and entertainment was undeniable, and it's exactly what Next Radio represents.

For fans who couldn't make it to the jersey reveal, keep it locked to Next Radio for exclusive highlights, interviews, and all the updates from the Pirates camp as we take this exciting journey together.

