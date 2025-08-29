Uganda: Mother Remanded After Failing to Produce Son She Stood Surety for

The Mwanga 11 magistrate court has remanded a woman to Luzira prison for failing to produce her son whom she stood surety for before court .

Prossy Namugga was arrested following an arrest warrant requested for by chief state prosecutor Jonathan Muwaganya.

This was after she failed in her duty as a surety to compel her son Moses Tumwine to report back to Court for trial upon release on bail.

Tumwine is among the nine youths who were arrested in 2023 and arraigned before the court for trespassing at Rubaga Miracle Centre cathedral with an intent to annoy pastor Robert Kayanja.

Tumwine presented her mother Namugga as surety and she executed a non-cash bond of 20 million shillings in case her son jumps bail.

However, he has since gone missing and court has issued an arrest warrant against him.

The same order for arrest was extended to his sureties including his elderly mother, Namugga and a one Moses Ssemanobe to appear and explain themselves.

Upon arrest, Namugga was on Thursday arraigned before grade one magistrate, Adams Byarugaba who asked her to explain the absence of her son.

"I was sick and was admitted, I dont know where he is and the phones are off. Its now a year," Namugga told the magistrate.

However the magistrate insisted that in one of the bail conditions, she was to pay shs20 million as bond and when Namugga said she didn't have it, she was remanded.

Tears started rolling out as the trial magistrate remanded Namugga to Luzira until September, 5.

The magistrate said he would also rule on the fate of Moses Semanobe who had also jumped police bond in the same matter.

The state prosecutor also told court that he would present a Titoker, Elizabeth Nampiima who is also an interpreter to one of the city pastors.

Muwanganya said Nampiima records voice proceedings, edits them, gets videos and serialises the publication on her TikTok account, Olivia Kateme.