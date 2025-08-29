South Africa: Maimane, Mashaba and Zibi Test Waters for Centrist Party Merger in 2026 Polls

28 August 2025
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
By Nonkululeko Njilo

Leaders of smaller parties ActionSA, Build One SA and Rise Mzansi are seriously considering uniting to form a stronger centrist force amid the country's deepening crises.

As the country prepared to vote on May 29, 2024, there were already discussions about whether smaller parties such as ActionSA and Rise Mzansi should unite, given their similar values and policies.

They had considered the idea for some time, but it never came to fruition with key differences among leaders getting in the way. In 2023, Build One SA (Bosa) officially launched and also went its own way.

As the country now heads to the 2026 local government elections, leaders of the three parties have confirmed that they are in talks about working together, possibly to form one centrist party.

Speaking at Daily Maverick's flagship event held in Cape Town, on Thursday, The Gathering, the presidents of the three parties, Herman Mashaba, Mmusi Maimane and Rise Songezo Zibi appeared to embrace the idea.

Zibi, whose party secured just 0.42% of the total votes, said, "We have an obligation to work together, we don't have a choice. The crisis is way too serious."

The country is grappling with several major challenges, including high unemployment,...

