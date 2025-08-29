South Africa: Social Grant Recipients Battle to Keep Up With Rising Prices

28 August 2025
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
By Naledi Sikhakhane

The Social Relief of Distress grant has not kept up with increasing food prices. And many beneficiaries do not receive their grants because they have been excluded by the Sassa system.

Maverick Citizen has been tracking the prices of 14 basic food items that a consumer can buy with R370, the amount of the Social Relief of Distress (SRD) grant.

All consumers are under strain as headline consumer inflation increased to 3.5% in July from 3.0% in June. This is the highest rate since September 2024, when it was 3.8%.

"Household food budgets under pressure -- annual inflation for food & non-alcoholic beverages (NAB) continued to rise, accelerating to 5.7%," said Stats SA on 20 August.

The Household Affordability Index said the average cost of its Household Food Basket in August was R5,380.62. The index tracks the prices of 44 basic foods from 47 supermarkets and 32 butcheries.

Because most low-income households cannot afford this basket, the researchers created a core foods basket. The average cost of the food in this basket in August was R2,869.26 -- an increase of R25.80 from the previous month.

Protein

Snqobile Mchunu (22) uses the SDR grant to add protein to the...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.