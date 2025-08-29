South Africa: After the Bell / The Business of Meetings - Why We Gather to Network

28 August 2025
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
By Stephen Grootes

Conferencing, meetings, events... there's a lot of money to be made from large gatherings, but it's also about affirmation, thanks to the wonderful people you get to meet.

There are many things I enjoy, but a large group of people talking (and pretending to listen) to each other must be among the top five.

And it can be a gathering or a Gathering, I'm not that fussy.

One of the wonderful things about getting a little older (because, obviously, there are so many) is that you know more people. And as you know more people, it becomes more interesting to go to a place where thousands of them gather.

Sitting in the seats at Daily Maverick's event today I was thinking a little about why it has become such a big business - why do people pay money to come and be a part of something?

And look, conferencing, meetings, events - it's a massive business. For some journalists, including myself, it can become an important side-hustle. Some people make careers out of hosting events, or managing the technical side.

And, if you have ever been lucky enough to be backstage at a place like the Cape Town International...

