South Africa: G20 Side Meetings Offer Opportunities for Expansion of SA's Agri Trade

With leaders and ministers from the world's most powerful economies gathering here, we have a unique and time-sensitive opportunity. Instead of focusing intensely on broad multilateral trade negotiations, our government should be using these meetings for targeted, bilateral discussions on the sidelines. The citrus industry could use the opportunity to propose packaged deals and limited offers that would fast-track market access.

South Africa's G20 presidency comes at a time when global trade is facing levels of uncertainty and disruption not experienced for decades. While the G20 summit in November in Johannesburg is an opportunity to project a positive image of our nation internationally, it also offers an opportunity to fast-track bilateral discussions that could reshape the global trade landscape to help protect our economy. If South Africa does not make use of this opportunity, we will regret it later.

Citrus is South Africa's largest agricultural export industry and has been uniquely affected by the shifts and tensions of the past few months. The Trump administration's recent introduction of a 30% tariff on goods imported from South Africa is making our citrus uncompetitive in the US.

When the tariffs became active, on Thursday, 7 August 2025, we had passed the peak of this year's citrus season. Local growers managed to accelerate shipments to the US before the deadline, which has lessened some of the effects of the tariff on the current season's exports. But should a mutually beneficial trade deal not be concluded, our next export season will unfortunately feel the full effect of the tariff. Rural communities could then be hit...