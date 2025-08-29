Tunisia: Foreign Investments Up 20.8 Percent to Tnd 1,650.3 Million in H1 2025

Tunis, August 28 — Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) in Tunisia grew by a remarkable 20.8% during the first half of 2025, reaching TND 1,650.3 million compared to TND 1,366 million in the same period of 2024, according to data released by the Foreign Investment Promotion Agency (FIPA-Tunisia).

FDI, excluding the energy sector, created 4,677 new jobs during the first six months of the year. In foreign currency, investment inflows reached 537.2 million USD (+22%) and 492.7 million EUR (+21.7%) compared to 2024.

FDI particularly boosted the manufacturing industry, which attracted TND 1,031.3 million, a growth of 22.9%, representing 62.9% of total foreign direct investments.

The energy sector also jumped by 60%, rising from TND 248.3 million to TND 398 million, driven by renewable energy projects and the resumption of oil exploration, with the drilling of 11 exploration wells.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

By contrast, portfolio investments dropped by 28.3%, falling to TND 9.7 million, while the services sector saw its inflows decline by 24.6%, to TND 191 million. The agricultural sector, however, advanced from TND 11.6 million to TND 20.1 million.

Geographically, France remains the top investor with TND 421 million, followed by Italy (TND 159.4 million), Germany (TND 124.2 million), the Netherlands (TND 91 million) and the United States (TND 88.4 million). Among Arab countries, Qatar leads with TND 66.5 million.

In total, 623 investment operations were carried out excluding energy, for a value of TND 1,242.5 million.

The sectoral breakdown of FDI shows a predominance of manufacturing industries (62.9%), followed by energy (24.3%), services (11.6%), and agriculture (1.2%).

Tunisia aims to reach TND 3,400 million in foreign investments by the end of 2025, and 4 billion dinars in 2026, the first year of the new Development Plan (2026-2030).