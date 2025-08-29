Egypt: PM Reviews Response of Govt Complaints System to Several Health Cases Nationwide

Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouli on Thursday 28/8/2025 reviewed the response of the Unified Government Complaints System to several cases in the health sector.

He stressed the importance of stepping up the efforts exerted by the complaints system to monitor, and deal with citizens' complaints nationwide, in coordination with relevant authorities to deliver effective responses.

Madbouli made the remarks while he was reviewing a report submitted by Tarek El-Rifai, the director of the Cabinet's complaints system.

The report details models of responses handled by the system in collaboration with the Ministry of Health and Population, university hospitals, and the Egyptian Ambulance Authority (EAA), for several cases requiring medical intervention.

Rifai said the cabinet's complaints system continues to play its role in ensuring effective communication with various segments of society, noting that these efforts have yielded a range of responses in coordination with the health ministry, its affiliated bodies, and university hospitals, among others.