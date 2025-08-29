Egypt: PM Reviews Response of Govt Complaints System to Several Health Cases Nationwide

28 August 2025
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouli on Thursday 28/8/2025 reviewed the response of the Unified Government Complaints System to several cases in the health sector.

He stressed the importance of stepping up the efforts exerted by the complaints system to monitor, and deal with citizens' complaints nationwide, in coordination with relevant authorities to deliver effective responses.

Madbouli made the remarks while he was reviewing a report submitted by Tarek El-Rifai, the director of the Cabinet's complaints system.

The report details models of responses handled by the system in collaboration with the Ministry of Health and Population, university hospitals, and the Egyptian Ambulance Authority (EAA), for several cases requiring medical intervention.

Rifai said the cabinet's complaints system continues to play its role in ensuring effective communication with various segments of society, noting that these efforts have yielded a range of responses in coordination with the health ministry, its affiliated bodies, and university hospitals, among others.

Read the original article on Egypt Online.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Egypt State Information Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.