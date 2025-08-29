Egypt: IDSC - Senior Tourism Envisaged to Boost Egypt's Tourism Revenues

The Cabinet Information and Decision Support Center (IDSC) on Thursday 28/8/2025 emphasized that "silver tourism" or "senior tourism" represents a promising sector for Egypt and a key source of foreign currency.

This segment focuses on meeting the needs of older travelers who often have more free time, financial flexibility, and seek comfortable, tailored experiences, typically centered around culture, history, and relaxation, according to the IDSC.

The IDSC, in a recent report, highlighted the importance of this type of tourism, especially with projections showing that people aged 60 and above will account for 22 percent of the global population by 2050.

Egypt, with its historical monuments, stunning beaches, and warm climate, is well-positioned to capture a significant share of this market, the report read.

It added that Egypt can particularly benefit from the large population of seniors in Europe, where the number of people aged 60 and above hit 215 million in 2021 and is expected to rise to 247 million by 2030.

Globally, senior travelers represent a significant market, spending around $30 billion annually, the report showed.

They occupy 70 percent of cruise ship capacity and spend 74 percent more on holidays compared to younger travelers, the report stated.