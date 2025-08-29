Rwanda: Kagame Bids Farewell to Mozambique's Chapo After Two-Day Visit

At Kigali International Airport, President Paul Kagame on Thursday, August 28, bid farewell to his Mozambican counterpart Daniel Chapo, who concluded his two-day working visit to Rwanda.

Village Urugwiro hailed Chapo's visit -- the first to Rwanda since he became was elected president in October 2024 -- saying it "reaffirmed the shared commitment to further strengthen the existing fruitful bilateral collaboration for the benefit of the people of Rwanda and Mozambique."

Kagame and Chapo, who held tête-a-tête discussions on Wednesday, also witnessed the signing of two agreements on the Status of the Forces Agreement on the support to fight terrorism in Mozambique, and a Memorandum of Understanding between Rwanda Development Board (RDB) and the Investment and Export Promotion Agency of Mozambique.

The two Presidents reaffirmed their commitment to bilateral cooperation in various areas, including peace and security as well as in trade and economic development.

On Thursday morning, the Mozambican leader meet with Rwandan business leaders who explored potential areas of investment in the Southern African country.