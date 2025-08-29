Rwanda: Beyond Banking - Bk Backs Rwanda's Healthcare Goals

From August 27 to 29, the Rwanda Society of Obstetricians and Gynecologists (RSOG) will host its 11th Annual Scientific Conference at the Kigali Convention Centre, bringing together more than 200 participants from over 15 countries, including the World Health Organization, international medical associations, and local policymakers.

Ahead of the main event, RSOG held a pre-conference leadership training to equip clinicians with the skills to "lead beyond the clinic."

As a key partner, Bank of Kigali (BK) is not only sponsoring the conference but using the platform to demonstrate its growing role in Rwanda's health ecosystem, offering financing solutions including medical equipment financing, institutional banking services, and impact-driven initiatives that aim to transform healthcare delivery today, not just in the future.

According to Denis Gahizi, Head of Institutional Banking at Bank of Kigali, the bank's presence at the RSOG conference reflects its broader commitment to supporting the health sector not only through traditional banking services but also as a long-term strategic partner.

"We work with international organisations, NGOs, embassies, and faith-based groups, and our goal is to walk alongside institutions that share our vision, especially in health, because when healthcare is strong, communities thrive," he said.

Gahizi emphasised that Bank of Kigali wants to be seen not just as a lender, but as a partner that contributes meaningfully to the mission of health service providers.

"We don't want to be viewed only through the lens of interest rates or charges. We want our clients to see us as part of their journey, for instance, if you're running a hospital or leading a health initiative, your banker should be someone who understands your mission and can bridge the financial gaps," he explained.

He also highlighted how financial tools can directly support life-saving outcomes, adding that through initiatives like BK Foundation, the bank also reinvests in the community, showing that its mission goes beyond profit.

"One doctor once told me, 'Every franc well managed can mean a safe delivery or a vaccinated child,' and that stuck with me. That's why we're here not just to finance buildings or equipment, but to support systems that save lives."

Kenneth Ruzindana, Secretary of the Executive Committee of the Rwanda Society of Obstetricians and Gynecologists (RSOG), emphasised that this year's scientific meeting is more than a national event; it's an international platform for collaboration and advancement in women's health.

"We're bringing together not just Rwandan gynecologists, but specialists from across East Africa, the continent, and globally, and the programme includes intensive training, cutting-edge research presentations, and leadership sessions to strengthen healthcare systems," he said.

He pointed out that Bank of Kigali is playing a critical role in helping RSOG achieve its objectives, adding that the partnership aligns closely with their long-term mission to reduce maternal mortality and improve the quality of care for women and children.

"BK is more than just our banking partner; they've been instrumental in supporting the organisation of this scientific meeting, even many of our members also rely on the bank for financial solutions that help expand their clinics, or to pursue professional development," he noted.

An obstetrician-gynecologist and current fellow in Maternal and Fetal Medicine at King Faisal Hospital, Mireille Aimee Uwineza, highlighted the importance of the leadership workshop held ahead of the main conference.

The session focused on equipping clinicians with leadership skills that are often overlooked in traditional medical training.

"As doctors, we're not always involved in leadership positions, and our society recognised that gap; that is why this workshop is helping us step up, be confident, and take part in decision-making roles," she said.

She commended the initiative as a crucial step towards building a stronger, more engaged medical community.

"We've had excellent mentors, and the training has already empowered us to think and act like leaders. This is just the beginning--we're ready to pass on what we've learned to others who couldn't attend."

Uwineza also expressed pride in representing her profession beyond clinical work.

"We're not only clinicians, we're also leaders. And with support like this, we're proud to represent our society and take on roles that shape the future of maternal health in Rwanda," she added.