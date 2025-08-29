Rwanda: Biruta Commends Rising Number of Women in Correctional Service

The Minister of Interior, Dr. Vincent Biruta, has commended the Rwanda Correctional Service (RCS) for the progress made in promoting gender equality and pledged further support to ensure more women play a bigger role in the institution.

Currently, female officers make up about 28 per cent of RCS officers, which has a target, like other public institutions, to increase the number of women to at least 30 per cent.

Speaking at the 6th Forum of Professional Women in RCS held on Thursday, August 28, at Kigali Convention Center, Biruta thanked the institution for recognizing the importance of bringing together women in the meeting to share experiences, strengthen skills, and discuss how to balance professional duties with family responsibilities.

"It is of great value that an institution like RCS acknowledges the need to bring together women and girls, creating a platform for them to exchange ideas and collectively explore opportunities that can uplift women working in correctional services," Biruta said.

"A woman serving in the RCS carries an important responsibility: to enhance the correctional profession while also building strong families that contribute to the nation of Rwanda."

This year's forum brought together 100 female officers from across the country's 14 correctional facilities under the theme "Digital Dignity: Upholding Professionalism and Gender Respect."

The focus was on how women can adapt to an increasingly digital world, use technology responsibly, and safeguard their professional image.

Biruta told the participants that they embody an irreplaceable strength for the nation, especially as professionals in this sector where their duties require exceptional commitment to their goals.

"As professional women in RCS, you are encouraged to actively participate in national programmes within your local communities, working together with other women to drive development, particularly in rural areas, where collective efforts are needed to raise awareness and strengthen families as vital pillars of society," Biruta added.

The Commissioner General of RCS, CG Evariste Murenzi, said that the female officers have continued to demonstrate their capacity to serve effectively, noting that equal opportunities are open for all.

He added that as the institution's target of 30 per cent female representation is within reach, they will continue to strengthen both professionalism and inclusivity in the correctional service.

Fatmata Lovetta Sesay, the United Nations Development Programme's Resident Representative in Rwanda, who attended the forum, acknowledged the country's leadership for making gender equality a national priority, pointing to its global standing as a leader in women's representation.

With women holding more than 63 percent of parliamentary seats, Sesay said Rwanda is setting an example that must also be reflected within public institutions such as RCS.

"This vision must be fully realized within all public institutions. We commend RCS for achieving [close to 30] per cent female representation in its workforce. This is a meaningful step forward," she said.

"However, the constitutional threshold of 30 per cent remains a goal yet to be reached. We encourage RCS to go further, not only in numbers but in ensuring that women are present in decision-making roles, including senior leadership."

She said that women in security institutions face unique challenges, balancing professional expectations with societal norms, navigating male-dominated environments, and increasingly, confronting gender-based harassment in digital spaces.

"These are not abstract issues. They are lived realities that require tailored responses, inclusive policies, and courageous leadership," Sesay said.

"Online harassment, stereotyping, and reputational attacks can undermine the dignity and professional standing of female correctional officers. These challenges demand thoughtful engagement, strong institutional safeguards, and a culture of accountability."

She also encouraged women officers to embrace new technologies, including Artificial Intelligence, in shaping security and correctional operations.