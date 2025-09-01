Africa: UN Chief Calls for Justice and 'Real Change' for People of African Descent

On the International Day for People of African Descent, celebrated each year on 31 August, UN Secretary-General António Guterres has called for justice, dignity and equality for people of African descent around the world.

In a message released ahead of the Day, Mr. Guterres honoured the "extraordinary" contributions of people of African descent across every sphere of human endeavour. The Secretary-General also recognised the "long shadows" of slavery and colonialism, which include systemic racism, unequal economies and societies, and the digital divide (between those who are able to benefit from digital technology, and those who don't have access).

Mr. Guterres hailed the Global Digital Compact - adopted in 2024 as part of the Pact for the Future, which promotes a multilateral system that reflects today's realities and delivers for everyone, everywhere - as a step forward, citing commitments to tackle discrimination and hate speech in digital technologies. "White supremacy and dehumanising narratives," wrote the UN chief, "are amplified by social media, and, too often, racial bias is encoded in algorithms."

"Eighty years after the United Nations Charter reaffirmed the equal rights and inherent dignity of every human being, and sixty years since the adoption of the International Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Racial Discrimination," he concluded, "it is long past time to right historic wrongs."

A decade of action

This year's International Day is the first to take place during the second International Decade for People of African Descent, which runs from January 1, 2025, to December 31, 2034. The decade, which embraces the theme "People of African Descent: Recognition, Justice, and Development," aims to highlight the importance of acknowledging the rights and contributions of people of African descent. Mr. Guterres has called for the next ten years to drive "real change," including working towards a United Nations Declaration on the full respect of people of African descent's human rights.

The first Decade saw more than 30 countries change their laws and policies to tackle racial discrimination and address specific issues faced by people of African descent - in some cases for the first time. The Permanent Forum on People of African Descent, was created, and new International Days were launched to celebrate the contributions of the diaspora, including those of women and girls.

Building on the progress made between 2015 and 2024, the second Decade seeks to amplify global efforts toward justice and development for individuals of African descent and create a more equitable future, in which the aspirations and rights of people of African descent are fully recognised, honoured, and celebrated.