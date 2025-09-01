Morocco: Moroccans Welcome Influence of EU, AU, China, and U.S., While Backing Open Trade and a Stronger African Voice

Key findings

Two-thirds (67%) of Moroccans are satisfied with the way the AU recognises their country's needs and interests in its decision making.

A majority (55%) also say that Morocco's interests and needs are adequately recognised in the decisions of the AMU.

But more than three-fourths (77%) say African countries should have a greater say in international decision-making bodies such as the United Nations.

Nearly two-thirds (65%) of citizens prefer free trade over limiting international trade to protect domestic producers.

About seven in 10 citizens (72%) favour open trade with countries around the world, while 11% would privilege trade with African countries and only 5% endorse limiting trade to countries in the Maghreb region.

Only 6% of respondents say they have heard of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).

Majorities of Moroccans welcome the economic and political influence on their country of the EU (69%), the AU (61%), China (60%), the United States (59%), and the AMU (53%). But 45% see the influence of France as negative, while only 32% see it as positive.

Asked who helped Morocco most during the COVID-19 pandemic, respondents most frequently cite the United States (31%), followed by China (23%) and Europe (20%).

The proportion of citizens who see China's influence on Morocco as substantial dropped from 80% in 2022 to 68% in 2024.

However, the share of those who see this influence as positive (60%) rose by 10 percentage points during the period.

Among Moroccans who are aware of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, more than seven in 10 (74%) favour taking a neutral stance in the war.

Ranked as the fifth-largest economy in Africa by gross domestic product (Agbetiloye, 2025), Morocco is heavily reliant on trade as a cornerstone of its growth strategy. Over the past two decades, the country has positioned itself as a competitive hub in global value chains, attracting substantial foreign direct investment and nurturing export-oriented industries (Kateb, 2024).

The European Union (EU) is Morocco's leading trading partner, accounting for 59% of the kingdom's trade in goods in 2024. More than two-thirds (68%) of Moroccan exports are destined for the EU, while 54% of imports come from the bloc (European Commission, 2024). Morocco also maintains strong trade relations with the United States, under a free-trade agreement that has been in force since 2006 (Cilliers, 2025). While neighbouring Algeria and Tunisia face tariffs of nearly 30% under the current U.S. administration, Morocco has so far benefited from a significantly lower rate of 10% (Arredondas, 2025).

The kingdom has also emerged as a critical platform for Chinese firms seeking to bypass European tariffs, particularly in the automotive and battery industries. For instance, recent Chinese investments in Morocco are estimated at $10 billion, with companies such as Gotion High-Tech establishing local operations to serve European markets (Cohen, 2025).

In addition to rejoining the African Union (AU) in 2017 after a 33-year absence (De Larramendi & Tomé-Alonso, 2017), the country has in recent years intensified its economic ties across the continent. Between 2004 and 2024, Moroccan exports to Africa rose from $300 million to more than $3 billion, while revenues from Moroccan investments in African countries surpassed $2.5 billion (Zaanoun, 2024). In 2023, the country launched an "Atlantic Initiative" to provide Sahelian states - including Mali, Chad, Niger, and Burkina Faso - with access to the Atlantic Ocean via Moroccan ports (Zaanoun, 2024).

In this context of growing international engagement, what do Moroccans think about their country's relations with the rest of the world?

Findings from the most recent Afrobarometer survey show that Moroccans are largely supportive of international trade and political cooperation. They welcome the economic and political influence of the EU, the AU, China, and the United States.

Most Moroccans endorse open trade with all countries. Despite this, only about one in 20 Moroccans are aware of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).

Citizens generally express satisfaction with the way Morocco's needs and interests are recognised in decision making by the AU and the regional Arab Maghreb Union (AMU), but they say African countries need a stronger voice on global platforms such as the United Nations.

Baba Adou Baba Adou is a researcher of Political Science at the University of Florida and the UF Sahel Research Group