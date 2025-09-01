South Africa Calls for Immediate End to Sudan Conflict

With the escalation of fighting in the Republic of the Sudan, the South African government has reiterated its call for an immediate end to the conflict and resumption of genuine and sincere talks to bring an end to the conflict.

The on-going armed conflict between the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) has resulted in the significant loss of civilian lives, the destruction of property, especially critical infrastructure, and the internal and external displacement of the Sudanese population.

Since 15 April 2023, the innocent people of Sudan have been subjected to suffering in this crossfire, with the gravity of the situation becoming more dire.

In a statement on Saturday, the Department of International Relations and Cooperation (DIRCO) said the latest brutal attack on El Fasher, the capital of North Darfur, which has been besieged for over 500 days, is yet another example of the many atrocities the civilians have had to endure.

It has been reported that heavy artillery was fired at densely packed neighbourhoods, including the central market and Awlad al-Reef, claiming around 24 lives, leaving 55 others wounded, among the wounded are five women.

"South Africa stands in solidarity with the people of Sudan, especially women and children, who continue to face the plight of this war. This prolonged conflict poses a grave threat to the stability and economic prosperity of Sudan and the broader region, as its spillover effects, including the humanitarian and refugee crisis have worsened," DIRCO said.

South Africa has also called on all the parties to the conflict to respect international law, including international humanitarian law that seeks to protect civilians, especially women and children.

"In this regard, we also urge the parties to allow access for the distribution of humanitarian assistance as well as the provision of critical medical support to those in desperate need, notably in El Fasher.

"There can be no military solution to the conflict, which must be resolved in a peaceful manner on the basis of a Sudanese-owned and Sudanese-led inclusive dialogue, paving the way to a peaceful transition process where a civilian-led, democratic government, can steer the country towards harmony, reconciliation and redevelopment.

"It cannot be emphasised enough that there is an urgent need to put an end to this conflict where indiscriminate human rights abuses are committed daily. Despite the numerous mediation efforts, which have yet to yield a peaceful resolution, the role of multilateral and regional bodies and other initiatives, remains relevant, and the work must continue ceaselessly to this end," the Ministry said.

South Africa has reaffirmed its full support to the efforts of the United Nations Secretary-General's Personal Envoy to Sudan, Ramtane Lamamra, the African Union (AU) and Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD), to promote the peaceful end to the conflict through mediation and dialogue that will ensure that the people of Sudan can enjoy sustainable peace and freedom in this lifetime.