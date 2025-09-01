South Africa: Court to Hear Arguments on Decriminalizing Sex Work - South African News Briefs - September 1, 2025

Court to Hear Arguments on Decriminalizing Sex Work

Activists and their opponents are set to face off in court this week as the Western Cape High Court hears legal arguments for a ruling on whether sex work should be decriminalised, reports EWN. The case brought by the Sex Workers Education and Advocacy Taskforce (SWEAT) is challenging the criminalisation of sex work as unconstitutional in a long-running bid to recognise the sex industry. The National Prosecuting Authority has placed a moratorium on prosecuting sex workers until the ruling is made. SWEAT spokesperson Megan Lessing said that the illicit sex industry could bring in a potential tax revenue of R8 billion if decriminalised. Lessing said the decriminalisation of sex work is already part of government policy and the Department of Justice has opted not to oppose the case.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Inquest into 1993 Highgate Hotel Attacks Resumes in East London



Inquest into who should be held responsible for the Highgate Hotel attacks that caused five deaths and many others to be injured in May 1993 is set to resume at the East London Special Tribunal, reports SABC News. Former police officers who responded to the scene testified about their findings, including the collection and storage of fingerprints. The officers testified about what they saw when they responded to the alert about the incident. Former police officer Franswa Stassen testified about the collection and storage of fingerprints. According to the tribunal, fingerprints on cartridges collected on the night were not lifted. Former police officer and fingerprint expert Franswa Stassen refuted the claims, and Advocate Howard Harvey, the legal representative of the families, criticized Stassen for not ensuring that police investigators were doing their job.

Retired Teacher Seeks Compensation for Losing Three Children in Boksburg Blast

A retired teacher who lost three of her adult children in the Boksburg explosion in 2022 said she wants compensation for her loss, reports EWN. Family members who lost loved ones and survivors of the explosion filed a multi-million-rand lawsuit against those they believe should be held accountable, including the trucking company, the driver's labour broker, and the City of Ekurhuleni. A truck carrying 6,000 litres of liquefied petroleum gas exploded under a low-lying bridge almost three years ago, killing 41 people and injuring many others. Some survivors from the Boksburg explosion said they are battling to keep up with the rising medical bills to treat the scars from the tragedy.

More South African news