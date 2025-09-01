Uganda: IGAD Launches New Project to Strengthen Regional Pandemic Preparedness

The Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD), in partnership with the World Health Organization (WHO) and the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC), has launched the IGAD Regional Preparedness for Pandemic Response (Prepare) Project to fortify health security across the region.

Funded with $31.9 million from the Pandemic Fund, the Prepare Project targets pandemic preparedness, response, and resilience across IGAD member states: Djibouti, Ethiopia, Kenya, Somalia, South Sudan, Sudan, Uganda, and Eritrea.

Speaking at the launch at Speke Resort Munyonyo, the Minister of Health, Dr Jane Ruth Aceng, hailed the initiative as "a timely intervention that fills critical gaps in our health system."

She highlighted Uganda's recent successes in responding to Mpox and Ebola. "For the first time, we detected and responded to Ebola in just 68 days," she said.

The project applies a One Health approach, recognizing the interconnectedness of human, animal, and environmental health.

Its four pillars are cross-border surveillance and early warning systems, laboratory capacity, workforce development, and multisectoral coordination.

IGAD Executive Secretary Dr Workneh Gebeyehu emphasized the importance of regional collaboration, recalling the lessons of COVID-19.

"Pandemics do not respect borders. Preoare ensures that we are better equipped to detect threats early, respond collectively, and protect our people from future pandemics," he said.

He added that Uganda's selection as the launch site reflects "its strategic importance and proven track record in emergency response."

As part of the project's first phase, Uganda received pandemic preparedness equipment worth over $700,000, including three coordination vehicles, 10 motorcycles for sample referral and contact tracing, 150 isolation beds, laboratory supplies, and ICT equipment for data reporting.

Dr. Suraj Man Shrestha, WHO Uganda Programme Management Officer, stressed the importance of regional solidarity.

"No country is safe until all are safe. By investing in resilient health systems and cross-border collaboration, we are laying the groundwork for a stronger, safer IGAD region," he said.

Representatives from the IFRC highlighted the role of community engagement. "National Societies are proud to partner with IGAD, WHO, and governments in this effort. We will leverage our community outreach to scale up preparedness and response," an IFRC spokesperson said.

Uganda's Joint External Evaluation (JEE) in 2023 revealed that the country had sustainable capacity in only 4% of the required International Health Regulation indicators, underlining the urgent need for capacity building.

Dr. Aceng called for future phases to include contingency funding for rapid outbreak response and deeper collaboration with stakeholders.

"Together, we can build stronger systems, protect lives, and secure the future health and prosperity of our region," she said.

The launch of the Prepare Project marks a new chapter in regional public health resilience, with Uganda paving the way for the rest of the IGAD bloc.