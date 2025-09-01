Mauritius: Chagossian Children Rewarded for Their Remarkable Educational Progress

Some 22 students of the Chagossian community who have excelled in their Primary School Achievement Certificate, National Certificate of Education, School Certificate and Grades 7, 8, 10 and 12 examinations, were rewarded, today, during a ceremony held at the Marie Charlesia Alexis Chagossian Community Centre in Baie du Tombeau.

This initiative of the Chagossian Welfare Fund aims to support students in their academic journey by granting a cash prize in recognition of their remarkable performance.

Present on the occasion, the President of the Chagossian Welfare Fund Board, Mr Olivier Bancoult, congratulated the students for having successfully completed their examinations. He further commended the parents who are engaged in their children's educational progress.

He pointed out that one of the priorities of the Fund is to accompany students in their educational development and to empower them to pursue their higher studies. "Education is a key to the future", he said, adding that students who come from low income families should be encouraged to thrive in their education.

Mr Bancoult further highlighted that more than 28 students from the community have already benefitted from grants provided by the Fund to pursue tertiary education. He reiterated the Fund's commitment to safeguarding the rights of children of the Chagossian community and expressed the wish that they may one day visit the Chagos Archipelago to reconnect with their roots.