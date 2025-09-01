Uganda: Minister Kasolo Dismisses Bribery Claims, Vows to Rebuild NRM Support in Central Region

The Minister of State for Microfinance, Kyeyune Haruna Kasolo, has dismissed allegations that he bribed his way into office as the newly elected NRM Deputy Chairperson for Central Region, describing the claims as baseless.

Kasolo, who was welcomed back to Greater Masaka with a festive procession that drew large crowds from Nyendo to Kyotera, said his critics should use official party channels if they have genuine concerns.

"I thought all that was just TikTok noise because those opposing our victory have mostly been seen on TikTok saying all sorts of things that don't make sense. But if they are serious, they should stop complaining online and present their concerns in the proper party structures," Kasolo said.

The minister's victory has been challenged by some party members, including Moses Kalangwa and his supporters, who accused him of voter bribery during the elections. However, the accusations have not dampened celebrations among his supporters in Masaka and beyond.

Kasolo said his immediate priority is to strengthen the NRM's support base in Central Uganda, a region long considered an opposition stronghold.

"We want to urgently address all the issues that have caused our people to lose confidence in the NRM party," he noted.

Among the key issues he pledged to tackle is land grabbing, which he described as a personal concern and a major challenge affecting communities in Buganda.

In a gesture of reconciliation, Kasolo announced plans to form inclusive committees that will involve even his former rivals in addressing regional challenges.

"I want to work with everyone--even those we were competing with--because we can still unite for the good of our party. It's on this note that I want to appoint Mr. Moses Kalangwa on a committee that will identify all land grabbers in the Central Region," he added.

Kasolo's call for unity comes as the NRM seeks to consolidate its political influence in a region critical to Uganda's electoral map.