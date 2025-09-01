Malawi: MCP Second Vice President Assures Blantyre Residents of Continued Development Projects

31 August 2025
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Steven Godfrey Mkweteza

Malawi Congress Party(MCP) second vice president, Abida Sidik Mia said the party has lined up a number of development projects in Blantyre to be implemented this year.

Mia, who is also the minister of water development and sanitation addressed MCP women at a meeting held at Chilomoni Anglican church Hall.

Mia told the gathering that various development project initiatives in the constituency failed to be implemented due to poor coordination among the leaders.

Mia called for unity among voters, stressing that development initiatives require cooperation between the President,member of Parliament and local councillors.

" People have been pulling each other down due to jealousy and greed among themselves. This has made development projects not to be initiated," she said

Mia described shadow member of Parliament for the area, Charles Josh as a development focused candidate with a strong commitment to serving the people, contrasting him with rivals whom she said have prioritised politics over community needs.

" We are planning to construct government secondary schools, roads and health centres among others in this area," said Mia

According to Mia, the meeting was organised to highlight what the government has lined up in development agenda for the constituency.

