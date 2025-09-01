Egypt's Food Exports Grow 8% to $4b in 1st 7 Months of 2025

Egypt's food industry exports totaled $4 billion in the first seven months of 2025, reflecting growth of 8 percent compared to the same period in 2024.
This increase, valued at $291 million, brought exports up from $3.738 billion last year, according to a report issued by the Food Export Council.
On a monthly basis, January exports reached $530 million compared with $479 million in January 2024, marking an 11 percent increase equal to $51 million.
In February, exports dipped slightly by 2 percent to $532 million, down from $543 million a year earlier. March saw a return to growth with $603 million in exports, up 2 percent.
April recorded the strongest performance of the period, surging to $629 million versus $534 million the year before an 18 percent rise worth $95 million.
The upward momentum carried into May with exports also reaching $629 million, an increase of 14 percent.
In June, exports climbed to $503 million, up 6 percent from $475 million, while July ended at $604 million, showing 7 percent growth over the $564 million achieved in July 2024.
Arab countries remained the top importers, purchasing a total of $1.893 billion worth of Egyptian food products, equivalent to 47 percent of total exports, although this represented a 3 percent decline.
The European Union followed with $870 million, growing by 8 percent and accounting for 22 percent of exports. Non-Arab African countries ranked third with $298 million, marking a 5 percent increase and a 7 percent share.
The United States came next with $274 million, achieving a remarkable 47 percent growth and also representing 7 percent of total exports. Other global markets collectively imported $694 million, which represented 17 percent of total exports and reflected growth of 34 percent.
In terms of products, frozen strawberries topped the list with exports worth $517 million, an impressive 77 percent increase equal to $224 million compared to the same period last year. Cola concentrates followed with $360 million, up 2 percent.
Edible oils ranked third at $220 million, growing 23 percent. Sugar, however, fell by 15 percent to $214 million, a decline of $39 million. Flour and milling products also dropped sharply, down 39 percent to $184 million, a reduction of $118 million.
Cereal-based preparations recorded $183 million, reflecting 31 percent growth worth $44 million, while prepared animal feed reached $162 million, increasing 46 percent.
Frozen vegetables stood at $160 million, a modest 3 percent growth, while frozen potatoes rose 21 percent to $157 million. Juice exports declined by 21 percent to $147 million, a drop of $40 million, whereas prepared vegetables saw a healthy 16 percent increase to $128 million.
