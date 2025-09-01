Uganda: Archbishop Ssemogerere Urges Capable Ugandans to Join Elective Politics

Archbishop of Kampala Archdiocese Paul Ssemogerere has called on Ugandans with capacity and integrity to actively participate in elective politics, saying leadership should not be left to a few individuals.

Speaking during a fundraising Mass for the Ssabasumba Annual Appeal Fund (SAAF) in the Entebbe Vicariate, Archbishop Ssemogerere said the Catholic Church is ready to support men and women of values who step forward to serve.

"Politics should not be left to a few individuals. If you have the ability, the Church encourages you to come forward and serve," he said.

The Archbishop stressed that responsible leadership is critical for Uganda's progress, urging Ugandans to approach politics as a platform for service rather than personal gain.

He also appealed to aspiring leaders to embrace humility, warning that arrogance divides communities while humility fosters peace.

He further called on parents to play a stronger role in raising disciplined and responsible children, noting that many young people were being derailed by pride and the pursuit of showmanship. "Parents must shape their children into people of value for the nation," he said.

The Mass doubled as a fundraiser for a Shs 20 billion Church project to build a retirement home for elderly priests at Bweya, aimed at addressing longstanding gaps in accommodation for retired clergy. During the Entebbe Vicariate event alone, more than Shs100 million was raised.

Edward Kanyike, Chairperson of the SAAF fund, said the project is deploying various strategies, including media campaigns, community mobilization, and digital platforms, to reach its target.

Michael Mukasa Ssebowa, the fund's Vice Chairperson, urged Catholics and well-wishers to embrace modern technology by donating through digital channels to make giving more accessible and efficient.

Church leaders expressed confidence that collective effort from the faithful and friends of the Church will make the retirement home a reality, improving the welfare of priests who have dedicated their lives to service.