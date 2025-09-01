Uganda: Archbishop Ssemogerere Urges Capable Ugandans to Join Elective Politics

31 August 2025
Nile Post (Kampala)
By Carolinah Nakibuule

Archbishop of Kampala Archdiocese Paul Ssemogerere has called on Ugandans with capacity and integrity to actively participate in elective politics, saying leadership should not be left to a few individuals.

Speaking during a fundraising Mass for the Ssabasumba Annual Appeal Fund (SAAF) in the Entebbe Vicariate, Archbishop Ssemogerere said the Catholic Church is ready to support men and women of values who step forward to serve.

"Politics should not be left to a few individuals. If you have the ability, the Church encourages you to come forward and serve," he said.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

The Archbishop stressed that responsible leadership is critical for Uganda's progress, urging Ugandans to approach politics as a platform for service rather than personal gain.

He also appealed to aspiring leaders to embrace humility, warning that arrogance divides communities while humility fosters peace.

He further called on parents to play a stronger role in raising disciplined and responsible children, noting that many young people were being derailed by pride and the pursuit of showmanship. "Parents must shape their children into people of value for the nation," he said.

The Mass doubled as a fundraiser for a Shs 20 billion Church project to build a retirement home for elderly priests at Bweya, aimed at addressing longstanding gaps in accommodation for retired clergy. During the Entebbe Vicariate event alone, more than Shs100 million was raised.

Edward Kanyike, Chairperson of the SAAF fund, said the project is deploying various strategies, including media campaigns, community mobilization, and digital platforms, to reach its target.

Michael Mukasa Ssebowa, the fund's Vice Chairperson, urged Catholics and well-wishers to embrace modern technology by donating through digital channels to make giving more accessible and efficient.

Church leaders expressed confidence that collective effort from the faithful and friends of the Church will make the retirement home a reality, improving the welfare of priests who have dedicated their lives to service.

Read the original article on Nile Post.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Nile Post. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.