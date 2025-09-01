Morocco/Madagascar: Morocco Clinch Historic Third CHAN Title After Dramatic Win Over Madagascar

The victory cements Morocco's dominance in CHAN history, adding to their triumphs in 2018 and 2020

Morocco secured a record third African Nations Championship (CHAN) title on Saturday, edging Madagascar 3-2 in a pulsating final at the Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani, Nairobi.

Oussama Lamlioui was the hero for the Atlas Lions, scoring twice, including the decisive 80th-minute strike that sealed their place in the tournament's history books.

Madagascar, playing in their first-ever CAF senior final, stunned the crowd early when Felicite Manohatsoa fired home a superb long-range effort in the ninth minute.

But Morocco, driven by experience and pedigree, clawed their way back into the contest.

Youssef Mehri broke through the Malagasy defence to equalise in the 27th minute before Berkane forward Lamlioui slotted in his first of the night just before halftime to put the North Africans ahead.

The Barea refused to bow, however, and substitute Toky Rakotondraibe, who had scored Madagascar's dramatic extra-time winner against Sudan in the semi-final, levelled the tie midway through the second half.

Just when it seemed the final might drift towards extra time, Lamlioui struck again with a clinical finish, securing his sixth goal of the tournament and the Golden Boot.

The victory cements Morocco's dominance in CHAN history, adding to their triumphs in 2018 and 2020.

Under coach Tarik Sektioui, the Atlas Lions overcame a gruelling campaign across three host nations--Kenya, Tanzania, and Uganda--demonstrating their tactical maturity and resilience.

For Madagascar, the defeat ends a fairytale run but highlights their emergence as one of Africa's rising football forces.

Despite losing three key players to injury and suspension, coach Romuald Rakotondrabe's side defied expectations, capturing the continent's imagination with their fearless performances.

The result caps a remarkable year for Moroccan football, following youth successes at the U-17 Africa Cup of Nations and U-20 finals. With the senior Africa Cup of Nations set to return to Morocco for the first time since 1988 in December, the Atlas Lions now stand as Africa's in-form footballing powerhouse.

While Morocco celebrates its victory, Nigerians continue to reflect on the poor showing by the home-based Super Eagles at CHAN 2024.

PREMIUM TIMES reported that Nigeria was eliminated in the group stage after losing their first two matches of the competition, including a 0-4 loss to Sudan. A 2-0 victory in their final group game against Congo was not enough for the Nigerian team.