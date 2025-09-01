Somalia's Disaster Management Chief Visits Jalalaqsi to Launch Humanitarian Aid Project

31 August 2025
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Jalalaqsi, Hiiraan — The Chairman of Somalia's National Disaster Management Agency (SODMA), Mahmoud Macallin, arrived today in the town of Jalalaqsi, located in the Hiiraan region, where he received a warm welcome from local officials and community members.

Jalalaqsi District Commissioner, Nur Dheere, alongside other district authorities, welcomed the SODMA chief at the town's airstrip, emphasizing the importance of his visit amid growing humanitarian needs.

Chairman Macallin's visit marks the official launch of a humanitarian relief project aimed at supporting vulnerable communities in the region. Local residents have repeatedly appealed for assistance, citing urgent needs for basic life-saving aid.

This initiative follows a similar project recently rolled out in the district of Balcad, where SODMA implemented emergency support measures targeting at-risk populations. These projects form part of broader federal efforts to strengthen rapid response mechanisms and humanitarian outreach across Somalia.

Meanwhile, reports indicate that a planned visit by Chairman Macallin to the regional capital, Beledweyne, has been postponed due to undisclosed reasons.

Read the original article on Shabelle.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.