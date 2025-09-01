Somalia's Disaster Management Chief Visits Jalalaqsi to Launch Humanitarian Aid Project

Jalalaqsi, Hiiraan — The Chairman of Somalia's National Disaster Management Agency (SODMA), Mahmoud Macallin, arrived today in the town of Jalalaqsi, located in the Hiiraan region, where he received a warm welcome from local officials and community members.

Jalalaqsi District Commissioner, Nur Dheere, alongside other district authorities, welcomed the SODMA chief at the town's airstrip, emphasizing the importance of his visit amid growing humanitarian needs.

Chairman Macallin's visit marks the official launch of a humanitarian relief project aimed at supporting vulnerable communities in the region. Local residents have repeatedly appealed for assistance, citing urgent needs for basic life-saving aid.

This initiative follows a similar project recently rolled out in the district of Balcad, where SODMA implemented emergency support measures targeting at-risk populations. These projects form part of broader federal efforts to strengthen rapid response mechanisms and humanitarian outreach across Somalia.

Meanwhile, reports indicate that a planned visit by Chairman Macallin to the regional capital, Beledweyne, has been postponed due to undisclosed reasons.