Somalia: Local Fighters in Central Somalia Protest Lack of Government Support in Anti-Shabaab Operations

31 August 2025
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Xarardhere, Somalia — Community fighters in the central Somali town of Xarardhere, in the Mudug region, have voiced strong frustration over what they describe as years of neglect and broken promises by the federal government, despite their central role in ongoing military operations against the Al-Shabaab militant group.

The fighters, known locally as "Macawiisley," were formed through grassroots mobilization and have played a key role in liberating towns from Al-Shabaab in Galmudug State. However, leaders say they have not received any formal support or recognition from Mogadishu, even as they continue to hold critical frontline positions.

"There are no rights, no support, no salaries, and no supplies," said community elder Mohamed Shire Jimale, speaking to Shabelle Media. "The government's promises have never gone beyond words. The situation is deteriorating, and the fighters are now on the verge of abandoning their posts."

Jimale warned that without immediate government intervention, there is a real risk that fighters may withdraw from defensive positions in Xarardhere and surrounding areas, potentially opening the door for Al-Shabaab to regroup.

The Macawiisley forces emerged from local uprisings against the Islamist group and have become one of the largest and most effective community-based forces in central Somalia. Their successes have been seen as a model for local resistance across the country.

However, repeated calls for logistical and financial support -- including integration into official military structures -- have largely gone unanswered by federal authorities.

The local officials warn that failing to sustain and formalize such community-driven efforts could undermine broader gains made in the fight against Al-Shabaab, especially in rural areas where government forces remain thinly stretched.

The regional leaders are now urging the federal government to act swiftly before morale collapses among the Macawiisley fighters, who they say have sacrificed greatly for national security.

