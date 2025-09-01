Somalia: Rough Seas Off Somalia's Coast Kill One, Injure Others As Summer Storms Wreak Havoc

Mogadishu, Somalia — Strong winds and seasonal summer rains have triggered a series of maritime incidents along Somalia's coastline in recent days, disrupting recreational activities and posing deadly risks to beachgoers, authorities and eyewitnesses said Sunday.

At sunset on Saturday, tragedy struck at the Jazeera Beach area, south of Mogadishu, when powerful waves swept away a group of young swimmers.

Most of the victims were reportedly youths who had gone to the beach to enjoy the weekend despite turbulent sea conditions.

Among those pulled into the sea were two brothers. One was confirmed dead, while the other was rescued unconscious and is currently receiving medical care, according to family members.

"The body of one of the boys has been recovered," said Abdullahi Xidig, a relative of the victims. "The other was rescued by local swimmers but was in critical condition. He is now being treated at a nearby clinic."

Residents and family members are now calling on the authorities to increase public awareness and enforce safety protocols during periods of extreme weather.

"We urge the government and security agencies to issue clear warnings when the sea is rough," Xidig added. "Young people and tourists must also take extra caution -- the sea is not safe right now."

Officials from the Banadir regional administration are expected to release a formal statement in the coming days regarding current maritime conditions and safety advisories related to the ongoing summer weather patterns.