Somalia: Rough Seas Off Somalia's Coast Kill One, Injure Others As Summer Storms Wreak Havoc

31 August 2025
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Mogadishu, Somalia — Strong winds and seasonal summer rains have triggered a series of maritime incidents along Somalia's coastline in recent days, disrupting recreational activities and posing deadly risks to beachgoers, authorities and eyewitnesses said Sunday.

At sunset on Saturday, tragedy struck at the Jazeera Beach area, south of Mogadishu, when powerful waves swept away a group of young swimmers.

Most of the victims were reportedly youths who had gone to the beach to enjoy the weekend despite turbulent sea conditions.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Among those pulled into the sea were two brothers. One was confirmed dead, while the other was rescued unconscious and is currently receiving medical care, according to family members.

"The body of one of the boys has been recovered," said Abdullahi Xidig, a relative of the victims. "The other was rescued by local swimmers but was in critical condition. He is now being treated at a nearby clinic."

Residents and family members are now calling on the authorities to increase public awareness and enforce safety protocols during periods of extreme weather.

"We urge the government and security agencies to issue clear warnings when the sea is rough," Xidig added. "Young people and tourists must also take extra caution -- the sea is not safe right now."

Officials from the Banadir regional administration are expected to release a formal statement in the coming days regarding current maritime conditions and safety advisories related to the ongoing summer weather patterns.

Read the original article on Shabelle.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.