Somalia: Somali Forces, AU Allies Launch Joint Operation Against Al-Shabaab in Janaale

31 August 2025
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Janaale, Somalia — Somali National Army forces from the 14th October Battalion, specifically units 144 and 145, in coordination with African Union Mission in Somalia (AUSSOM) allies, have conducted a planned joint operation targeting Al-Shabaab militants in villages surrounding Janaale in the Lower Shabelle region.

Lieutenant Colonel Mustaf Omar Calin "Eji-cadde," deputy commander of the 14th October Battalion and leader of the operation, confirmed that Somali forces and AUSSOM partners successfully dismantled Al-Shabaab bases in several villages, including Kaaytooy, Mushaani, Majabto, Buulo-arundi, Beeraha Baay, Malable, and Siigaale around Janaale.

"The operation was carefully planned with the objective to eliminate Al-Shabaab elements entrenched in these strategic villages," Lt. Col. Eji-cadde said. "Our national forces showed great courage and succeeded in destroying the militant networks operating in the area."

This operation forms part of ongoing efforts to eradicate Al-Shabaab and other extremist groups that continue to threaten security and stability in southern Somalia.

The Federal Government of Somalia reiterated its commitment to defeating terrorism and achieving lasting peace and development across the country.

