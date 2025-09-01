South Africa: Collaborating With Brands On Social Media? You Might Owe SARS

The South African Revenue Service (SARS) is clamping down on social media influencers who fail to declare income from online content creation and brand partnerships.

With the influencer industry booming, SARS is using advanced data analytics to track undeclared earnings and cross-reference social media activity with bank transactions.

Tax experts warn that many influencers may be unaware of their tax obligations, risking hefty penalties for non-compliance.

Income from sponsored posts, affiliate marketing, and ad revenue is taxable, and SARS is urging influencers to regularise their tax affairs.

While some influencers argue that the tax system is complex for self-employed creators, others welcome the push for transparency.

As the digital economy grows, SARS' focus on influencers signals a broader effort to ensure all income streams are accounted for in South Africa's tax landscape.