Somalia Disaster Agency, Qatar Red Crescent Discuss Stronger Humanitarian Cooperation

Mogadishu — The head of Somalia's National Disaster Management Agency (SoDMA), Mahmoud Moallim Abdulle, held talks with Ahmed Aden Hamid, the Country Head of Qatar Red Crescent Society (QRCS) in Somalia, to enhance cooperation on humanitarian response and disaster preparedness, the agency said.

The meeting, held in Mogadishu, focused on strengthening joint efforts in managing natural disasters, improving emergency response mechanisms, and advancing training and capacity-building for SoDMA staff.

According to a statement from SoDMA, the two sides emphasized the need for sustained collaboration in reducing the vulnerability of Somali communities and ensuring rapid, coordinated response to humanitarian crises.

Hamid praised SoDMA for its continued efforts in responding to humanitarian emergencies, pledging that Qatar Red Crescent would maintain its support in key areas including emergency services, resilience-building, and community assistance.

For his part, SoDMA chief Abdulle underlined the importance of long-term partnerships between national institutions and international humanitarian actors, noting that joint efforts would lead to more effective and sustainable solutions for disaster-affected populations.

SoDMA reiterated its commitment to expanding cooperation with both international and local organizations to promote the safety and resilience of Somali communities amid recurring natural and man-made crises.