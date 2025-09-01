Somalia: Egyptian Military Delegation Visits Mogadishu Ahead of Planned Troop Deployment

Mogadishu — A high-level Egyptian military delegation arrived in the Somali capital, Mogadishu, on Sunday, as Cairo prepares to deploy troops as part of the African Union Mission (AUSSOM), officials said.

The delegation, composed of 16 senior officers from Egypt's armed forces, is on a fact-finding mission to assess logistics and infrastructure needed to accommodate Egyptian forces expected to join the AU-led stabilization efforts in Somalia.

Led by Major General Islam Radwan, the delegation was received at Aden Adde International Airport by officials from the African Union and senior officers of the Somali National Army.

The team held meetings with the AU mission leadership, including the AU Special Representative to Somalia, Ambassador Mohamed El-Hajj Ibrahim Dean, and participated in a security briefing at the AUSSOM headquarters in Mogadishu.

In the coming days, the delegation is expected to conduct site visits to key military installations in Mogadishu and other locations to evaluate operational readiness for the deployment.

According to AU sources, Egypt plans to deploy up to 1,100 troops to replace outgoing Burundian forces, who are gradually withdrawing as part of the AU's phased handover of security responsibilities to Somali forces.

The Egyptian troops are expected to be stationed at three bases in the Middle Shabelle region, with full deployment anticipated by the end of 2025.

The move marks a significant step in Egypt's growing involvement in regional security and reflects Cairo's broader strategic interest in the Horn of Africa, amid ongoing geopolitical rivalries and tensions with Ethiopia over the Grand Renaissance Dam.