Zimbabwe: Globe-Trotting Mnangagwa to Attend Chinese War Commemorations

PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa is expected to arrive in China this Monday to attend commemorations to mark the 80th Anniversary of the Victory in the Chinese People's War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression and World Anti-Fascist War set for Wednesday.

China is Mnangagwa's latest foreign destination to cap the month of August that saw the Zanu PF leader clocking hours on end while airborne.

On August 20, Mnangagwa travelled to Tokyo, Japan, where he met with Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba on the sidelines of TICAD 9. He reportedly discussed strengthening cooperation in trade, health, agriculture, mining, investment, technology--including milestones like ZIMSAT1--and reaffirmed commitment to deepen Zimbabwe-Japan relations.

Only last week, the 82-year-old Zanu PF leader met with His Holiness Pope Leo XIV at the Vatican, where they reflected on the Catholic church's vital role in Zimbabwe's schools, hospitals, and social services, and shared views on peace and justice in today's world.

Before the jetleg could subside, Mnangagwa, whose initial days in office were toned around austerity to cut on spending on foreign travel, he was off to the East this Sunday.

According to State media, Mnangagwa is expected to join fellow invited Heads of State and Government from 26 countries, including Russian President Vladimir Putin, at Tiananmen Square for a massive military parade among other activities hosted by China for the commemorations.

The Chinese People's War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression (1931-1945) was the first to break out and lasted the longest in the World Anti-Fascist War.

According to reports, in 14 years, 35 million Chinese were killed or wounded. Japan officially surrendered on September 2, 1945 by signing the Instrument of Surrender.

In 2014, China's national legislature designated September 3 as Victory Day of its War of Resistance.

A year later, the country held its first-ever large-scale parade at Tiananmen Square to mark the occasion.

State media quoted Zimbabwe's Ambassador to China, Abigail Shoniwa, saying President Mnangagwa, who left the Vatican last night, is one of a few African leaders invited to the event, signalling deep ties between Harare and Beijing.

"The President's arrival is awaited and we are very excited, he is coming at the invitation of his counterpart, President Xi Jinping and he will be one of quite a number of Heads of State that are coming.

"Perhaps, I can take the opportunity to add that he is one of the very few African Heads of State coming," Shoniwa told State media.

While in China, Mnangagwa is billed to hold bilateral talks with President Xi on deepening co-operation across various sectors.

The octogenarian leader will also dialogue with company executives with business interests in Zimbabwe.

China has supported Zimbabwe's various local projects, including Hwange Units 7 and 8 expansion, Kariba South Hydro Power Extension, expansion of the Robert Gabriel Mugabe and Victoria Falls International Airports.

China is Zimbabwe's largest source of investment with cumulative investments exceeding US$4,4 billion, including US$400 million in the past year alone. In 2024, bilateral trade surged to US$3,8 billion with 24 percent year-on-year growth.

Last month, Mnangagwa presided over the signing ceremony of a US$55 million Economic and Technical Co-operation Agreement between Zimbabwe and China in Harare.