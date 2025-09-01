Zimbabwe: Gang Faces U.S.$500 Extortion On Promise to Facilitate Murder Suspect's Freedom

POLICE in Manicaland have arrested four suspects for allegedly extorting U$500 from a woman desperate to have her murder-accused husband charged with a lesser crime of culpable homicide.

The suspects, namely Nigel Godwin Mukuruzado (34), Reginald Ndarera (20), Shaloom Nyamazana (26) and Tinashe Chiwaye (28) now face extortion charges and are expected in court soon.

Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) national spokesperson, Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the incident.

"On August 27, 2025, police in Mutare arrested Nigel Godwin Mukuruzado (34), Reginald Ndarera (20), Shaloom Nyamazana (26) and Tinashe Chiwaye (28) in connection with a case of extortion in which they allegedly extorted US$500 from a complainant, whose husband was facing murder charges," said Nyathi.

"One of the suspects, who had met the complainant's husband while they were both remanded in custody at Mutare Prison, promised the complainant that he would facilitate the reduction of her husband's murder charges to culpable homicide.

"The suspects were arrested while receiving the US$500 which they had demanded."