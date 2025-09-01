Zimbabwe: Foreign National Arrested for Stealing U.S.$16,000 From Motor Vehicle

DETECTIVES in Harare have arrested a foreign national for allegedly stealing US$16,000 from a parked motor vehicle while the owner was shopping.

Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) national spokesperson, Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the incident.

"On August 30, 2025, detectives from Harare acted on a tip and arrested Lama Gabriel Gabi (40), a foreign national, in connection with a case of theft from a motor vehicle which occurred at Greenfield Shopping Centre in Harare on May 14, 2025," said Nyathi.

"The suspect allegedly stole US$16 000 cash from the complainant's Toyota Hilux vehicle after the complainant had parked his car at the shopping centre.

"The detectives searched the suspect and recovered a destabilizer remote control and three car keys, including one for a Honda Accent vehicle. More details to be availed."