Uganda: Kyabazinga and Inhebantu Welcome Twins

1 September 2025
Nile Post (Kampala)
By Hakim Kanyere

The Kyabazinga of Busoga, William Gabula Nadiope IV, and his wife, Inhebantu Jovia Mutesi, have been blessed with a set of twins.

The joyous news comes as the kingdom is due to announce the arrival of the new set of twins at their Kamuli Palace today, marking a significant moment in the royal family's history.

Prince William Ethan Nadiope and Prince Arnold Elly Nadiope, born on August 27, 2025.

The couple, who wed in a historic ceremony on November 18, 2023, have been at the heart of cultural and community initiatives in Busoga.

Their new additions are expected to further strengthen the kingdom's royal lineage and cultural heritage.

