Uganda: 2026 Elections - Police Warn Candidates Against Moving With Hooligans During Nominations

1 September 2025
Nile Post (Kampala)
By Kenneth Kazibwe

As the 2026 election fever continues to grow, Police have warned all political candidates and their supporters against mobilizing hooligans during the upcoming local government nominations scheduled for September 3 to 5, 2025.

Police spokesperson Kituuma Rusoke said the practice of candidates moving with rowdy groups not only endangers public safety but also disrupts traffic and electoral proceedings.

"We will not tolerate politicians who mobilize lumpen elements or rowdy groups to intimidate others or create chaos during nominations. Everyone must conduct themselves in a civilized and lawful manner," Rusoke said.

The police cited previous incidents where aspirants, frustrated by disqualification or failure to meet Electoral Commission (EC) guidelines, incited their supporters to cause disturbances, leading to injuries, arrests, and public disorder.

"Some candidates come with forged documents or fail to meet the set guidelines, and then attempt to bring their anger to the streets by using hooligans to create sympathy or challenge authorities. This will not be allowed," he emphasized.

Rusoke urged all aspirants to comply with EC regulations and maintain direct communication with police to avoid unnecessary confrontations.

"If candidates cooperate with the police and follow the rules, there is nothing we cannot resolve. Hooliganism has no place in the nomination process, and anyone found mobilizing rowdy groups will be restrained and held accountable," he warned.

The police called on all candidates, supporters, and the public to prioritize safety, order, and lawful conduct, noting that maintaining peace during nominations is critical for a credible and smooth electoral process.

Between September 3 and 5, Electoral Commission will nominate district chairperson, district councilors, town council mayors and Lord Mayors among others.

