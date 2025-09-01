Uganda: Police Warn Aspirants Against Chaotic Processions Ahead of Nominations

1 September 2025
Nile Post (Kampala)
By Shunx Shannon Tusubira

Police have warned candidates and their supporters to maintain order and comply with electoral laws during the upcoming local government nominations scheduled for September 3-5, 2025.

Speaking at the weekly press briefing at Naguru Police Headquarters, Police Spokesperson ACP Rusoke Kituuma emphasized the role of security agencies in safeguarding the electoral process and urged aspirants to act responsibly.

"You are not the only road users. Don't come with gangs on car rooftops or screaming on boda bodas. Go and get nominated in a civilized manner. If you have any challenge, work with the police and we will help you," Kituuma said.

He stressed that all aspirants must follow the Electoral Commission (EC) guidelines that were issued during the collection of nomination forms and are also available on the EC website.

Candidates who attempt to stage protests or cause commotion after disqualification will be restrained.

Kituuma also highlighted road safety concerns, noting that unruly processions not only disrupt order but also endanger the public.

"Reckless behavior endangers the general public and provides cover for criminals," he said.

Assuring the public of impartial enforcement, Kituuma said police would act without fear or favour.

"There will be no favoritism. It doesn't matter which political party you belong to, if you break the law, you will be handled."

Police, working in coordination with the Electoral Commission, are expected to release a joint communication in the coming days on how aspirants should conduct campaigns and rallies as the country heads toward the 2026 elections.

