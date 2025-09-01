Uganda: Police Warn Parents After Child Dies in Mayuge House Fire

The Uganda Police Force has renewed its warning to parents and guardians about child safety during the ongoing school holidays, following a fatal house fire in Magamaga, Mayuge District.

Speaking at the weekly press briefing at Police Headquarters in Naguru, Police spokesperson ACP Rusoke Kituuma recounted the tragedy.

"On August 18, I issued an advisory to parents regarding fire safety during the school holidays," he said.

"Unfortunately, in Magamaga, a five-month-old and a four-year-old child were left unattended in a house where a matchbox was within reach. One of the children gained access to it and started a fire, resulting in the loss of one young life."

Rusoke stressed that the incident was preventable. "This is a heartbreaking incident that could have been prevented. We urge all parents and guardians to be extremely vigilant, especially during the holidays when children are home and more curious."

Police urged families to eliminate potential fire hazards from homes, including exposed matchboxes, candles, and faulty electrical appliances. They also encouraged community vigilance.

"This is not just about parenting--it's about community responsibility. Let us work together to protect our children," Rusoke said.

The warning comes at a time when children across Uganda are home for the holiday period, a time that typically records higher numbers of domestic accidents.

Authorities noted that leaving minors unsupervised not only puts them at risk but may also attract legal consequences under Uganda's child protection laws.

Police say they will continue engaging with local leaders and communities in sensitization campaigns to prevent further tragedies.