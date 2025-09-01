Namibia: Shalulile Enters PSL History Books

Peter Shalulile became the top scorer in the history of the Betway Premiership after his penalty handed Mamelodi Sundowns a 1-0 win over Stellenbosch at Athlone Stadium on Saturday, 30 August.

The Brazilians provisionally moved to the league summit ahead of Sekhukhune United's clash with Durban City later that same day as Steve Barker's side suffered their third defeat in five matches.

Stellies were looking to build on their first victory of the campaign against Marumo Gallants (1-0), while Bafana ba Style sought to maintain their unbeaten start after playing out a 0-0 draw with Kaizer Chiefs.

The visitors enjoyed the lion's share of the possession in the first half and created their first real chance of note on 17 minutes when Peter Shalulile raced through on goal before forcing a save out of Sage Stephens.

Shalulile, who was making his second league start of the season, drew an even better save from Stephens on 20 minutes and went closer still from the resulting corner as he struck the crossbar.

Stephens was called into action once more just before the half-hour mark to deny Arthur Sales after Tashreeq Matthews found him inside the box, and the Brazilian sent an acrobatic effort just wide of the target on 32 minutes.

Matthews then flashed a shot wide after winning the ball back and pushing his way into the area on 38 minutes, but Masandawana finally made the breakthrough on the stroke of halftime.

Shalulile was brought down inside the box to earn a penalty, and the Namibian striker dusted himself off to slot home from the spot to write his name into the history books with his 130th goal.

The Maroons came into the game more in the second half as they started to put Sundowns' defence under pressure, but Ronwen Williams remained untroubled.

The best opportunity of the half fell to Kutlwano Lethlaku after Aubrey Modiba won the ball back on the edge of the box and fed his teammate, who blazed his shot over the bar in the 70th minute. - supersport.com

STELLENBOSCH 0

MAMELODI SUNDOWNS (1) 1 (Shalulile 45+2')

STELLENBOSCH: S. Stephens, K. Enyinnaya (T. Mokobodi 65'), T. Moloisane, H. Stanic, O. Mdaka, M. Mthiyane, D. Titus, T. Khiba (L. Mojela 55'), I. Jabaar (C. Butsaka 76'), K. Lekoloane (L. Phili 65'), A. de Jong (L. Nku 77').

MAMELODI SUNDOWNS: R. Williams, T. Morena, M. Khoza, K. Cupido, A. Modiba, K. Lethlaku (M. Lebusa 89'), B. Aubaas (T. Mokoena 81'), A. Sales (I. Rayners 46'), M. Allende, T. Matthews (D. Lunga 81'), P. Shalulile (J. Adams 66').