Uganda's CHAN 2024 - Building a Legacy Beyond the Scoreline

For Uganda, co-hosting the TotalEnergies African Nations Championship (CHAN) PAMOJA 2024 was about more than football. It was about proving that even in defeat, legacies can be built -- on the pitch, in the stadium, and across society.

A Tournament of Lessons

Uganda entered CHAN 2024 with modest expectations. Drawn against Algeria, Niger, and the Central African Republic in Group A, the Cranes were not considered favourites.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

But for coaches Morley Byekwaso and Fred Muhumuza, the focus was not just about results -- it was about building a platform for the future.

The tournament began on a difficult note: a 3-0 defeat to Algeria at the refurbished Mandela National Stadium (Namboole). Byekwaso admitted the team's nerves showed against a technically superior side:

"Algeria were better than us. They have quality players who are technically gifted... We failed in our defensive block. The team was anxious, and after the first goal, we collapsed emotionally."

Uganda's frailties in the final third and their lack of composure under pressure were exposed. But instead of spiralling, the team regrouped.

A Statement Win

The response came against Niger. With renewed determination, Uganda secured a 2-0 win -- a result that restored belief and reignited dreams of reaching the knockout stage for the first time.

Allan okello was at the heart of it. The KCCA SC playmaker scored one goal and assisted another, combining individual flair with leadership. The defence, marshalled by senior players, held firm.

"We strengthened our defence, motivated our captains... defending well and conceding no goals is crucial," said Byekwaso after the victory.

Though the Cranes ultimately fell short of advancing, the win against Niger offered a glimpse of what Uganda could achieve when disciplined and united.

Rising Stars and Breakthroughs

CHAN has always been a stage for hidden gems, and for Uganda, Enock Ssebagala emerged as one of them.

A midfielder for Vipers SC, his story carried extra meaning: his brother, Manko Kaweesa, had played in CHAN 2011.

Ssebagala, who made his senior debut in a friendly against Gambia, reflected:

"It is a big opportunity... my brother has inspired me... I want to represent my country and make my family proud."

Okello's resurgence and Ssebagala's rise symbolised the broader trend.

Uganda's squad, built on domestic players, showed flashes of quality and earned several call-ups for the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

Seven changes were made from the previous list, highlighting CHAN's role as a bridge from the local league to the international stage.

Historical Context: Breaking Old Patterns

Uganda's CHAN history has been one of repeated group-stage exits.

Since their debut in 2011, the Cranes had failed to reach the knockouts in six previous attempts.

CHAN 2024 did not break that pattern, but it did change the narrative:

Uganda showed greater tactical adaptability.

Emerging players moved closer to cementing roles in the senior squad.

The coaching staff built a pipeline of domestic talent for future campaigns.

In short, Uganda used CHAN 2024 as a competitive laboratory, laying foundations for something bigger.

Namboole Reborn

Beyond performances, the tournament transformed Uganda's infrastructure. The Mandela National Stadium underwent renovations: new turf, floodlights, and modern facilities. For Ugandan football, this was historic.

The improvements ensure the stadium will serve the national team, clubs, and the wider community for years.

It also positioned Uganda as a credible host for future continental tournaments. This physical legacy is one of CHAN 2024's most enduring impacts.

The Social and Economic Ripple

The benefits were not confined to football. Hosting CHAN boosted tourism, created jobs, and put Ugandan football in the continental spotlight.

Local businesses thrived during matchdays, while the presence of fans and media brought global visibility.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Uganda Soccer By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The government and federation demonstrated how sport can be used as a tool of nation-building -- inspiring young players, mobilising resources, and fostering pride.

Looking Ahead: From CHAN to World Cup Qualifiers

The most tangible footballing outcome was the elevation of CHAN performers to the World Cup qualification campaign.

With matches against Mozambique and Guinea looming, Uganda's technical team introduced several CHAN standouts into the senior squad.

For and Muhumuza, this validated their approach: CHAN was never just about medals, but about shaping the next generation.

The Bigger Picture

Uganda may not have advanced beyond the group stage, but their CHAN 2024 was not a failure. It was a statement of intent.

With a rejuvenated stadium, emerging stars like Ssebagala and Okello, and a clearer pathway from local league to international football, the Cranes have built a foundation that could carry them forward.

Legacies are not always measured in silverware. Sometimes, they are built in stories of resilience, infrastructure reborn, and hope renewed. Uganda's CHAN 2024 was all of that -- and more.